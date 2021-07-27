Two players on the Houston High School baseball team have received 2021 Class 3 All-State recognition by the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Senior Alex Castleman was named to the second team as an infielder and sophomore Garyn Hall received honorable mention as a pitcher.

Castleman (who made All-State as a shortstop) led Houston’s offense with a robust .509 batting average, and also topped the Tigers in runs batted in (28), home runs (3) and doubles (10), and tied for the team lead in hits (29). He will continue his baseball career playing for North Central Missouri College in Trenton.

Hall finished the season with a 4-0 record and a miniscule 1.15 earned run average on the mound, while leading Houston’s staff with 54 2/3 innings pitched and 78 strikeouts (with only 7 walks). He also led the Tigers in runs scored with 30, and set a school record for stolen bases in a season with 33.

Houston finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 16-4 and went 6-1 in South Central Association play to share the conference championship with Ava.