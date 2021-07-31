Two persons were injured Saturday afternoon in an accident on Highway 32 west of Licking.

Cpl. Jacob Sellars said an eastbound 2018 Ford Fusion driven by Melissa Postlewait, 33, of Houston, made a left turn into the path of a westbound 2006 Honda Element operated by Tane G. Kopp, 23, of Branson.

Two occupants — Wolfgang G. Kopp, 21; and Emiley D. Tanida, 21, both of Branson — were taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. Kopp’s injuries were minor; Tanida’s were moderate.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and each vehicle was totaled.

Assisting at the scene were fire departments from Roby and Licking, as well as Tpr. Marty Wiseman.