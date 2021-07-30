The wife of a murder suspect has been charged with making a false report related to an accident on Feb. 4, authorities said.

Marissa A. Reams was charged Thursday in Texas County Associate Circuit Court. That comes following a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation conducted earlier this year.

Adam T. Reams, 38, is alleged to be the driver in an accident just west of Houston on Feb. 4 that left his wife with serious injuries. Reams was not around when the Houston Rescue Squad arrived on the scene and found a vehicle on its side amid signs the vehicle had been there was awhile. Reams was extricated and flown to a Springfield hospital.

In the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation, Reams’ wife said another man was driving. As result of information obtained in the inquiry, Reams, who had an active warrant then for his arrest, was later taken into custody in Waterloo, Ill. Under questioning after his apprehension, Reams denied being the driver. The patrol sought charges last February and noted it believed Ream “was operating a motor vehicle in a reckless manner prior to the crash after being involved in a physical domestic which occurred in a moving vehicle.”

On June 2, Texas County Prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr. filed charges of driving while revoked/suspended and leaving the scene of accident resulting in physical injury, both felonies. A grand jury indicted him.

Adams Reams was already in a jail from a domestic assault case handled by the Houston Police Department. Unknown at the time, hours earlier a man had been stabbed to death. Police later charged Adam Reams with the crime. He is set to appear in court on Aug. 17. His request for a public defender was turned down earlier. He shows no attorney in court records.