A Licking woman received moderate injuries Thursday night in a crash in Osage County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Authorities said Ayla K. Fike, 19, travelled off Highway 89, struck a driveway embankment and overturned. The 2013 Chevrolet Impala did a 180 degree turn, returned to its wheels and traveled southbound where it struck a tree.

She was taken to Capitol Region Medical Center by Osage Ambulance District. Assisting at the scene was the Osage County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle was totaled.