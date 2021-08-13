Thirteen Texas County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, while two died in the last week, the Texas County Health Department reported Friday.

Since Saturday, there have been 65 positive cases in the county. Of those, five had been vaccinated.

There are 60 persons isolated at home.

With the most recent deaths, the count stands at 36 since the pandemic began.

HOUSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT

Dr. Allen Moss said Friday that the Houston School District, which opened for the new school year on Monday, is tracking cases. There are 14 students on quarantine, as well as five staff. The district has two positive cases — a staff member and a student. The majority will be off quarantine by the first of the week.