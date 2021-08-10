Texas County Memorial Hospital released new data Monday related to the fight against COVID-19 in the county.

On Monday, it had nine hospitalized COVID-19 patients, ranging in age from 30 to 81. Five are under age 55. Of the nine, five had not been vaccinated either once or twice. There have been six deaths in the last month.

It said transportation to vaccination sites can be arranged by using this website: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/ride/#region_g

Here are area vaccine locations:

•TCMH Mountain Grove Clinic, 417-926-1770

•TCMH Licking Clinic, 573-674-3011

•Missouri Ozarks Community Health Clinic/Cabool

•Walmart Pharmacy, Houston

•Rinne’s Pharmacy, Licking

•Forbes Walgreen Pharmacy, Houston

•Texas County Health Department, Houston

106 CASES REPORTED

Texas County recorded an additional 106 positive COVID-19 cases Saturday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 6, the Texas County Health Department reported.

Of those cases, nine had been vaccinated. The death toll rose by one to 29.

There were 98 people isolated at home and eight hospitalized Friday. Of the 2,385 cases recorded since the pandemic began, 32 had been vaccinated.

VACCINATION RATES

About 22.5 percent in Texas County are completely vaccinated for COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Tuesday.

The state’s rate is 42.1 percent.

Through Aug. 8 in Texas County, 7,169 residents have initiated vaccinations, and 5,725 have completed the two-dose process. In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 313 people, which recently is trending down.

Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri through Sunday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Texas, 22.5 percent; Phelps, 32.6; Dent, 21.3; Shannon, 20.1; Howell, 21.2; Douglas, 17.2; Wright, 24.8; Laclede, 26.3; and Pulaski, 13.4.

Here is the percentage of residents who have initiated the process: Texas, 28.2 percent; Phelps, 37.9; Dent, 25.6; Shannon, 26.1; Howell, 29.5; Douglas, 22; Wright, 32.3; Laclede, 32.8; and Pulaski, 17.4.