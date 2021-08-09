Following a traffic stop conducted by a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy Saturday evening, a Houston man faces a felony drug possession charge.

Michael W. Watts, 46, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said a deputy patrolling Highway E north of Houston observed a black Dodge truck commit several traffic violations. After following the vehicle and observing its operation, the deputy initiated a traffic stop and the driver was identified as Watts.

Lindsey said a subsequent search of Watts and his vehicle led to the discovery of a substance believed to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Watts was taken to the Texas County Jail and booked and released. A probable cause statement seeking formal charges will be sent to the prosecuting attorney, Lindsey said.