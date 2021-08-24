Article [IX] (Amendment 9 – Unenumerated Rights): “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”

This amendment acknowledges the fact that the people have many rights beyond those specified in the Constitution. “Whatever is not specifically prohibited, is authorized.” It’s designed to prevent the Federal government from banning untold numbers of activities that are not crimes under law.

Article [X] (Amendment 10 – Reserved Powers):

“The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

This one is similar to the Ninth in that the government agrees that the several states can regulate certain activities within their borders that are not part of the federal government’s own powers. Examples of this are the laws within each state that regulate commerce, sales and income taxes, rules about fish and game, and voting in elections.

This amendment is currently being challenged by Congress concerning voter-eligibility in federal elections. Many states, including our own Missouri, require prior registration, proof of U.S. citizenship through picture ID and proof of residency within the voting district. Congress seeks to loosen these restrictions nationwide through legislation that would strip this power from the states. Look up House Resolution 1, “For The People” Act.

As U.S. Citizens, you have the right to express your opinion about this to your Congressional representatives.

Our Senators are Roy Blunt and Joshua Hawley. Here in Texas County, our House Representative is Jason Smith.

Some notes from American Legion Post 41: Our Military Funeral Honors Detail has presented Military Honors at the funerals of 14 veterans since we started early this year. Also, we are seeking to re-establish the American Legion Post 41 Ladies’ Auxiliary. This organization would include female relatives, spouses or widows of veterans in the Post, and would be in partnership with the Post in our community activities.

If you’re interested in participating, call our Service Officer, Glen McKinney, at 417-217-1881 for information.

Veterans organizations in Houston:

•American Legion Post 41 meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the meeting hall on the west end of Chilton Oil Company in Houston (just north of Pizza Hut). Changes to membership eligibility now allow U.S. veterans of all branches and periods of service to join the American Legion.

•Fleet Reserve Association Branch 364 meets at 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month at the American Legion Post 41 meeting hall in Houston. The FRA exists to serve all veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard.

Houston resident Robert E. Simpson is a retired U.S. Navy chief electronics technician who served from 1969 to 1990. Email gfjjkaa@gmail.com.