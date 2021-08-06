The annual Missouri back-to-school sales tax holiday runs through through Sunday, Aug. 8.

During the “tax-free” holiday, some school-related items are exempt from state sales tax. These items include clothing, school supplies, textbooks, notebooks, paper, writing instruments, crayons, art supplies, rulers, book bags, backpacks, handheld calculators, chalk, maps, and globes and personal computers, including laptop, desktop or tower computer systems, and some accompanying components.

The holiday includes the following limitations on qualifying items:

Clothing — any article having a taxable value of $100 or less;

School supplies — not to exceed $50 per purchase;

Computer software — taxable value of $350 or less;

Personal computers — not to exceed $3,500;

Computer peripheral devices —not to exceed $3,500.