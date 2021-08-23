A man faces several charges after an incident Thursday night that began in Houston and concluded in the Van Buren area.

The arrest came after regional search for the vehicle.

Landon Holland, 20, a county resident, is charged with three counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child (a class D felony) and misdemeanors of leaving the scene of an accident and careless and imprudent driving. Bond is set at $250,000.

A Houston Police Department officer reported that at about 8 p.m., a blue Honda Ridgeline was observed on Fourth Street that began backing up toward his patrol vehicle. The officer avoided a collision, and then observed a red Hyundai Tiburon traveling in reverse at a high rate of speed on Fourth Street, with a male running next to it on the driver’s side.

The Hyundai then collided with the Honda and left the scene, police said.

The officer reported making contact with a man, who said his 14-year-old daughter was in the other vehicle with its driver. A woman driving the Honda told the officer that driver was Holland.

The girl’s father then confirmed she was reported missing and he was trying to find her when the incident occurred. She was listed as missing in a statewide law enforcement database entry.

At about 9:40 p.m., a Van Buren Police Department officer, on alert for the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop on the Hyundai and detained five people inside who were all relayed to the Texas County Sheriff’s Department by members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. They included a Holland, a young man, a boy and two girls. During questioning, Holland admitted to crashing into the Honda, and said he was headed for Poplar Bluff where all five people were to stay at a woman’s residence, police said.