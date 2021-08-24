Arthur Everett Thomas, 83, passed away Aug. 22, 2021, at Kabul Nursing Home, Cabool, Mo. He was born Dec. 27, 1937, In Magnolia, Iowa, to Everett and Elsie Unmack Thomas.

Mr. Thomas was raised in Council Bluff, Iowa. He married Doris Elayne Williams. They had three children, Daniel, Kimberly and Gale.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elayne Thomas; a son, Gale Thomas; a grandson, John Raymond “J.R.” Blair; three brothers, Marvin, Harold and Ronnie Thomas; and a sister, Arlene Siders.

He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Blair of Houston, Mo.; a son, Danny Thomas of Houston, Mo.; four brothers, Larry Thomas, Leland Thomas, Gary Thomas and Terry Thomas of Iowa; five sisters, Marilyn Mentzer, Eddie Bieler, Jolene Thomas, April Armstrong and June Thomas, all of Iowa; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Thomas enjoyed farming hogs and cattle. He loved to go fishing, hunting and camping.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in the Cabool City Cemetery. Pastor Brock Davis will officiate. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.