West Plains Bank and Trust Company’s Houston branch announced the addition of a Houston Tiger card to its community debit card program that started in 2012 and has donated more than $250,000 to local schools and healthcare in communities where it operates.

The community cards are free with every checking account, and each time the card is used to make a purchase, the bank adds to a donation, which is paid out annually. The Houston Tiger debit card is available in the McCloud Center at 6783 U.S. 63, Suite 2, south of Miller’s Grill.

“We are excited to offer the Houston Tiger community debit card in support of our local school district,” said Houston Branch Manager Amanda Hamilton. “The schools who benefit from this program have been able to complete projects and make equipment purchases which may not otherwise have been possible. This is an exciting opportunity for the Houston area, and we encourage our customers to get Tiger cards, so they can show their school spirit!”

Customers who already have a regular West Plains Bank and Trust Company debit card may request to change to a Houston Tiger, or any community debit card design, free.

For more information, call 417-505-5110.