West Plains Bank and Trust Company will sponsor the Adopt-A-Teacher project for third through sixth grade teachers in West Plains, Mountain View, Willow Springs and Houston schools. The teachers participating create Amazon Wish Lists of items they need to kickstart the 2021-’22 school year.

Items included on the wish lists vary from pencils to books and beyond, creating a wide range of prices and making adopting a teacher an option for almost anyone. The Amazon Wish List links are available on the bank’s website, along with brief teacher bios. The page can be accessed through the West Plains Bank and Trust Company Facebook or Instagram pages or by visiting https://www.westplainsbank.com/adopt-a-teacher.

“For several years, we have hosted donation drives in our branches where customers were encouraged to pick an apple and fill a teacher’s wish. This year adopting a teacher is easy thanks to our technology-driven approach,” said President and CEO David M. Gohn. “With just a few clicks, you can have the items delivered directly to the teacher, or their school, and be able to provide exactly what they need. The out-of-pocket expenses for teachers at the beginning of each school year seem to dramatically increase and the needs are ever-growing. We know they will appreciate any contributions.”