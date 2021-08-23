During humanitarian crises like those that have emerged from the recent earthquake in Haiti and political instability in Afghanistan, many people are sympathetic to the victims and want to help them.

Pleas for help come from major charities like the American Red Cross, crowd-sourcing sites set up to benefit individuals, and countless organizations in between. It can be hard to know whether you’re giving to a charity that will help flood victims or an organization that might waste or even steal your donation.

Charities that ask for your money should be transparent about how donations are used. Before you donate, ask the charity what programs and services your money will support, and how much of each dollar is spent on fundraising and other overhead.

Many charities include copies of their annual reports on their websites, and some include an IRS Form 990, which is the charity’s tax return. By looking at those reports, you can get a good idea of where the money goes.

Better Business Bureau has been evaluating charities for most of its 100-year history. Local charities are evaluated by BBB Standards for Charity Accountability, developed by the national Wise Giving Alliance. Reports on more than 14,000 charities are available at bbb.org, including more than 1,000 reviews of charities in eastern and southwest Missouri and southern Illinois.

Here are a few tips on making donations: