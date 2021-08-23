Betty Lou Williams, 90, the daughter of Roscoe Henry Morton and Mazie Opal (Price) Morton, was born on Nov. 7, 1930, in Ink, Mo. She passed away Aug. 20, 2021, in Mountain View, Mo.

She was united in marriage to Harry LeRoy Williams on Nov. 1, 1952. They had two daughters, Barbara Dianne and Bethany Denise.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one granddaughter, Bridget Dawn Richardson; four brothers, Ray, Merell, Earl “Bud” and Eddie Morton; and one sister, Doris Hurt.

Mrs. Williams is survived by her daughters, Barbara Richardson and Bethany Denise Petzold; four sisters, her twin, Mary Hobbs, Houston, Helen Merritt, Summersville, Beverly Hampton, Mountain View; and Linda Young of Eminence, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.

She was a 1948 graduate of Summersville High School, where she was valedictorian. She was employed briefly at Angelica and Brown Shoe companies but spent most of her years as a homemaker. She was active in the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Mrs. Williams loved embroidery and spent thousands of hours embroidering quilts, especially baby quilts for the new additions to her family and for her friends. She continued to do this until her health no longer permitted. Her great sense of humor will be truly missed.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville, with Pastor Robert Medley officiating. Interment is in the Summersville City Cemetery. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net