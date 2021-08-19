Betty Jean Crowe Moore, 84, of Cabool, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

She was born Feb. 2, 1937, in Texas County, a daughter of the Cleo and Hallie Hudgens Crowe.

Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Allen Elbert Moore; daughter, Laurie Moore; grandson, Rusty Gage; sister, Francis Baker; and brother, Clyde Crowe.

She attended Cabool General Baptist Church. Betty was a loving wife, mother, nurse, manager of Tiny Team and homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and working on her farm.

She is survived by five daughters, Carol Borgmeyer, Rita Ramo, Kathryn Lincoln, Sandra Preston and Christy Browne; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; a brother, Bob Crowe; and sister, Margie Crowe.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Betty Moore Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home. Leave a condolence at evansfh.com.

Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Cabool General Baptist Church with Brother Zack Pridemore officiating. Burial is in the Cabool Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.