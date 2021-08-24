This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold a blood drive 1 to 6 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church’s Family Life Center at Cabool.

It reported Tuesday that it has less than a one-day supply of most blood types. It supplies 44 healthcare facilities, including Texas County Memorial Hospital. The turnout at many area blood drives is still being negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. On the hospital side, blood transfusions are taking place at levels not seen in several years.

Appointments are encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule an appointment, go to www.cbco.org/donate-blood.

Free T-shirts will be given to all donors while supplies last.