The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold a blood drive Sept. 10 at the community safe room on the Texas County Memorial Hospital campus.

The event runs 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Appointments are encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule an appointment, call 417-227-5006 or go to www.cbco.org/donate-blood.

Free T-shirts will be given to all donors while supplies last.