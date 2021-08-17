Westbound U.S. 60 in Texas County will be reduced to one lane as the Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance.

The section is from Business 60 to U.S. 63 at Cabool.

Weather permitting, work will take place at 7:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 30, with plans to reopen the lane Thursday, Sept. 2, by 4:30 p.m. The lane and the work zone will be set-up for 24-hours a day.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.