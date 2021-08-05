The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a Bucyrus woman escaped injury Wednesday night in a crash about 10 miles south of Rolla.

The patrol said a northbound 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by Brice A. Gresham, 22, lost control on U.S. 63, crossed the centerline and was struck by a 2010 Jeep Liberty operated by Sarah R. Fleming, 26, of Bucyrus.

Gresham, who not wearing a seat belt, had minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle for medical treatment. Fleming was not hurt. She was wearing a seat belt. Both vehicles had extensive damage.