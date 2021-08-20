A county man faces a trio of felony charges after allegedly brandishing a knife in an incident involving a woman Aug. 17 in Cabool.

Johnny G. Martinez Jr., 48, of 803 Pine St. in Cabool, is charged with second-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon – exhibiting, and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.

A Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy reported he responded to a call regarding an assault involving a knife in progress at an Airport Road residence at Cabool. On the way there, the officer requested that Cabool Police Department secure the scene until his arrival.

Cabool officers reportedly responded in an attempt to contact Martinez, but he fled on foot and a pursuit resulted. After a short chase, Martinez was apprehended.

When the deputy arrived, he reportedly spoke with a man who lives there who said Martinez came to his house and went onto the porch where the woman was located. The man told the deputy Martinez then choked the woman and pushed her against a wall.

The deputy spoke with the alleged victim and another woman who witnessed the incident, and they both claimed Martinez and the man got into a fight and Martinez produced a knife and made threats.

The deputy reported speaking to Martinez, who then admitted to fighting with the man and brandishing a knife.

Martinez was jailed and has a bond set at $350,000.