A wanted Cabool man faces a multitude of charges following an arrest Saturday night in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Levi N. Ladd, 29, was wanted on felony Texas County warrants for driving while intoxicated, aggravated; non-support and possession of a controlled substance – amphetamine; and a felony Wright County warrant for failure to appear (original charge was operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license).

He also is charged with felony patrol charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), misdemeanor patrol charges of possession of marijuana less than 10 grams, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked, having no proof of insurance and wearing no seat belt.