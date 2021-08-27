Catherine Marie Sybert, age 65 of Houston, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Phelps Health in Rolla.

Catherine was born July 21, 1956, in Cabool, a daughter to the late Wallace and Mary (Snyder) Romines.

Catherine attended school in Houston and attended the Providence Church in Cabool and later the Renovation Church in Mansfield, Mo.

She enjoyed bowling, making jewelry, computers, crafts, Elvis and learning about Native American culture.

Catherine is survived by one daughter, Mary Scheets and her husband, Aaron, of Cabool; three grandchildren, Leah, Abigale and Gabrielle; three brothers, Roger Romines and his wife, Gloria, of Houston, Randy Romines and his wife, Billie, of Houston, and Roy Hoggatt and his wife, Jennifer, of Holts Summit, Mo.; one sister, Shirley Townley and her husband, Larry, of Wood River, Ill., as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Catherine’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Bado Community Church, Highway M, Bado, Mo.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Catherine Sybert family at www.rollacremation.com.

Cremation arrangements were under direction of Rolla Cremation and Memorial.

