Texas County was among seven south-central Missouri counties that lost population over the last decade, the U.S. Census Bureau reported on Thursday.

The county lost 5.8 percent of its population, dropping 1,521 residents to 24,487, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The biggest decline (16.7 percent) was in Shannon County, where the head count fell 1,410 to 14,421. The smallest reduction was in Phelps County, where the population declined by 518 to 44,638.

Other neighboring counties show:

•Dent County, 2020 population (-1,236), down 7.9 percent

•Howell, 2020 population (-650), down 1.6 percent

•Douglas, 2020 population (-2,106), down -15.4 percent

•Wright, 2020 population (-627), down 5.8 percent

•Laclede, 2020 population (+468), increase 1.3 percent

•Pulaski, 2020 population (+1,681), increase 3.2 percent