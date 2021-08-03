The chaplains association at the hospital also released a statement this week: “The Texas County Memorial Hospital Chaplain’s Association supports the efforts of TCMH to combat COVID-19, including the usage of vaccinations to prevent the further spread of this deadly virus.” A statewide effort is under way to reach the faith community’s unvaccinated population.

Only about 22 percent of the population in the county has been vaccinated; 27.4 has started the process, according to data released Monday. In the last week, 409 vaccinations have been given in the county.