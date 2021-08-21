The Texas County Commission met Aug. 11-12 and handled several matters, according to minutes it released.

Commissioners:

•Approved a professional services contract with Great Rivers Engineering for a bridge on Pine Road. The cost will come from the county’s special road and bridge fund.

•Heard Assessor Debbie James express concerns why the office’s fuel card from Casey’s shows it has insufficient funds when employees use it. Employers will be reimbursed until the matter is resolved, the commission decided. She also had questions concerning an addendum to the employee manual.

•Held discussions with Sheriff Scott Lindsey concerning the retirement of one worker and the payment of comp time owed. Members also reviewed and acknowledged the resignation of Ryan Curtis as a full-time jailer effective Aug. 5.

•Heard the county’s tax sale was set for 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23. Deputy Stetson Stevens will conduct it. Tammy Cantrell, collector-treasurer, had several concerns to discuss:

—The way vacation is now reported on employee payroll stubs.

—Concerns the county clerk’s office has not pulled property tax figures through the county’s software system to allow adequate reporting for the offices of the collector and assessor.

—Filed a Sunshine and Open Meetings Law request for minutes documenting commission matters on vacation hours. They were delivered to her.

The Texas County Commission meets on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

•Heard tax season is slated to begin in November. Hours were presented to accommodate taxpayers. In November, they will be will be 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; and closed Nov. 11, 25 and 26. December hours are 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Closed on Dec. 24-25 and open 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Dec. 18, and Thursday, Dec. 23; and open Friday, Dec. 31, 8 a.m. until Dec. 32.

•Sent a second request to County Clerk Laura Crowley to pay former employees and inquired why there were insufficient funds on a county gas card.

•Reviewed correspondence with MoDOT giving a notice to proceed with a bridge on Evans Road.

•Heard from Linda Bradford concerning issues in Pierce Township.

•Visited with Robert Demetry concerning a meeting for a Victory Garden in Cabool.

•Heard a citizen’s concern about the way some employees in the county are dressing. The commission will send a memo to elected officials reminding them of the dress code.

•Mary Ellen Higashi of Lynch Township had several concerns with issues on Klotz Road, the approach to the Boiling Springs Bridge, a gate on Crane Drive and Oakland Road by the Success School. She also highlighted a citizen who continues to harass township employees.

•Met with the Scott Avery and Shannon Jordan of the City of Houston concerning the Enhanced Enterprise Zone in Texas County.

•Held a discussion on appointing a new member to the Clinton Township board.

•Heard from a concerned citizen on issues with Pine Crest Drive. The commission will do an on-site visit.

•Called Mike Scott with Barker, Phillips, Jackson Insurance in Springfield to discuss dates of insurance coverage for a retired employee and also he will examine the cost of adding a spouse to the county insurance plan.

•Held discussions with the county’s attorney concerning chip and seal on township roads, CARES Act funds and other issues concerning the county.

•Visited with Alex Roberts of Alextricity about the county’s telephone systems and other internet technology issues in the county.