The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 27-year-old Salem man reported on Aug. 5 that his 1993 Ford F-150 pickup valued at $1,500 had been stolen.

The man told a deputy that the truck had been being worked on by a man at a Monty Drive location in Licking and the man had told him it was swiped on Aug. 4. The truck was found by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Aug. 4 after being wrecked on Highway 137 north of Raymondville. A trooper said there was nobody at the crash scene.

There are no suspects.

•A deputy was dispatched at about 11:20 p.m. Aug. 5 regarding a report of possible arson at a Vollmar Drive residence at Raymondville.

A 59-year-old woman there said she looked out her kitchen window and saw that her house’s deck was burning. She said there was electric outlet where the fire was located and she thought she heard footsteps before she saw it.

The woman told a deputy she and neighbor were able to extinguish the blaze. Siding was also reportedly damaged.

There are no suspects.

•A 52-year-old Plato woman reported on Aug. 6 that her 32-year-old son had thrown a rock and damaged the windshield of her van at her Verbena Drive residence.

The woman told an investigating officer she wanted to pursue charges. The officer patrolled the area but didn’t find the man.

A report was sent to the county prosecutor.

•A deputy was dispatched July 22 regarding a report of a stolen vehicle at a Lawrence Lane residence at Cabool.

A 43-year-old man there told the officer his 77-year-old father’s 1995 Toyota pickup valued at $3,500 had been swiped. The man named as some potential suspects.

Texas County Jail admissions

Texas County Jail admissions

Aug. 9

Brittanie Matthews – possession of controlled substance

Shannon L. Cross – driving while revoked

Levi Ladd – DWI (aggravated), possession of controlled substance, non-support

Timmey Hale – possession of controlled substance

Aug. 10

John Eberhardt – 48-hour commitment

George Cook – Douglas County hold

Joshua Simmons – parole violation

Steven Ricketts – 96-hour hold

Aug. 11

Stacey N. Sartor – DOC

Victor L. Hall – DOC

Payton W. Mordis – endangering the welfare of a child

Austin Watring – resisting arrest

Edward Jones – terroristic threat, endangering the welfare of a child

Chris Ashmed – parole violation

Aug. 12

Viki Hebert – burglary

Tommi Goodfellow – 10-day shock

Aug. 14

Drew G. Stanley – possession of controlled substance, driving while revoked

Aug. 15

Janice Camp – domestic violence