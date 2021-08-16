The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A 27-year-old Salem man reported on Aug. 5 that his 1993 Ford F-150 pickup valued at $1,500 had been stolen.
The man told a deputy that the truck had been being worked on by a man at a Monty Drive location in Licking and the man had told him it was swiped on Aug. 4. The truck was found by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Aug. 4 after being wrecked on Highway 137 north of Raymondville. A trooper said there was nobody at the crash scene.
There are no suspects.
•A deputy was dispatched at about 11:20 p.m. Aug. 5 regarding a report of possible arson at a Vollmar Drive residence at Raymondville.
A 59-year-old woman there said she looked out her kitchen window and saw that her house’s deck was burning. She said there was electric outlet where the fire was located and she thought she heard footsteps before she saw it.
The woman told a deputy she and neighbor were able to extinguish the blaze. Siding was also reportedly damaged.
There are no suspects.
•A 52-year-old Plato woman reported on Aug. 6 that her 32-year-old son had thrown a rock and damaged the windshield of her van at her Verbena Drive residence.
The woman told an investigating officer she wanted to pursue charges. The officer patrolled the area but didn’t find the man.
A report was sent to the county prosecutor.
•A deputy was dispatched July 22 regarding a report of a stolen vehicle at a Lawrence Lane residence at Cabool.
A 43-year-old man there told the officer his 77-year-old father’s 1995 Toyota pickup valued at $3,500 had been swiped. The man named as some potential suspects.
Texas County Jail admissions
Aug. 9
Brittanie Matthews – possession of controlled substance
Shannon L. Cross – driving while revoked
Levi Ladd – DWI (aggravated), possession of controlled substance, non-support
Timmey Hale – possession of controlled substance
Aug. 10
John Eberhardt – 48-hour commitment
George Cook – Douglas County hold
Joshua Simmons – parole violation
Steven Ricketts – 96-hour hold
Aug. 11
Stacey N. Sartor – DOC
Victor L. Hall – DOC
Payton W. Mordis – endangering the welfare of a child
Austin Watring – resisting arrest
Edward Jones – terroristic threat, endangering the welfare of a child
Chris Ashmed – parole violation
Aug. 12
Viki Hebert – burglary
Tommi Goodfellow – 10-day shock
Aug. 14
Drew G. Stanley – possession of controlled substance, driving while revoked
Aug. 15
Janice Camp – domestic violence