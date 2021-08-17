Knights of Columbus Missouri Gabriel Council 12650, which operates in Houston, Licking and Roby, was recently awarded the Distinction of Star Council, the international organization’s top award for local councils.

It is the fourth time Council 12650 has received the award. There are 278 active councils in Missouri, and this year only 19 received it.

The Star Council Award recognizes overall excellence in the areas of growing membership, promoting Knights of Columbus Insurance benefits, sponsoring Catholic faith formation programs and volunteering time through service-oriented activities.