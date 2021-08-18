Texas County resident and retired police officer Michael Kane presented patch collections last Thursday (Aug. 12) to Sheriff Scott Lindsey and District 142 State Rep. Bennie Cook.

The collections include patches from local law enforcement agencies and other departments from coast to coast. Lindsey said the sheriff’s office plans to display the collection in the walk-in lobby.

“A huge thank you to Mr. Kane for putting together and donating this collection,” Lindsey said. “This donation will make a great addition for our lobby to be enjoyed by both civilian visitors and law enforcement officers.”

Cook is also a reserve deputy in Texas County.