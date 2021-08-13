This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Texas County recorded 90 more positive COVID-19 cases and two deaths since Saturday, the Texas County Health Department reported Friday.

Of the 90, eight had earlier been vaccinated.

There are seven hospitalized and another 78 in isolation at home.

The death count stands at 31 since the pandemic began.

Of the 2,475 cases reported since early 2020, 32 had been vaccinated; one of those had been previously hospitalized.