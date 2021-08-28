About 25.5 percent in Texas County are completely vaccinated for COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Saturday.

The state’s rate is 44.6 percent.

Through Aug. 26 in Texas County, 7,647 residents have initiated vaccinations, and 6,465 have completed the two-dose process. In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 448 people. Doses are available at Walgreens in downtown Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital clinics in the county, Missouri Ozarks Community Health in Houston and Cabool, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department in Houston.

Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Texas, 25.5 percent; Phelps, 35.1; Dent, 23.3; Shannon, 22.9; Howell, 24.8; Douglas, 19.4; Wright, 28.6; Laclede, 29.4; and Pulaski, 15.5.

Here is the percentage of residents who have initiated the process: Texas, 30.1 percent; Phelps, 40.3; Dent, 28.2; Shannon, 28.2; Howell, 31.3; Douglas, 23.3; Wright, 34.2; Laclede, 34.6; and Pulaski, 18.8.

The Texas County Health Department announced it will give vaccinations — Moderna and Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) — on Tuesdays and Thursdays only. No appointment is needed.