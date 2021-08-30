D & L Florist in Houston is sponsoring “Good Neighbor Day” to spread some cheer in the community, says business owner Shari McCallister.

The business will give away 2,500 roses beginning at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 28 until they are gone.

The project works this way: Pick up a dozen roses, distribute them and keep one for yourself.

Other sponsors are: Farm Bureau, Kristy Cook; Houston Herald, Piney River Ford, Progressive Ozark Bank, Simmons Bank in Houston, State Farm Insurance, Justin Shelby; Texas County Memorial Hospital, The Bank of Houston and West Plains Bank and Trust, Houston.