Darlene White Jackson, 91, passed away July 15, 2021, in Hot Springs, Ark. She was born Oct. 20, 1929, in Bado, Mo., to Luther and Georgia Coats White. She passed away July 15, 2021, in Hot Springs, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leonard Jackson; sisters, Kathryn McNew, Nadene Williams and Jeanene McKinnely Gardner; and brothers, Bob White and Bill White.

She is survived by one sister, Marvene White Kramer of Oxnard, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.

Darlene grew up in the Houston, Mo., and Simmons, Mo., area. She attended Houston High School for three years and then married Leonard Jackson in May 1947 in Simmons, Mo.

She worked several years for Caterpillar, Peoria, Ill.

Darlene was a member of the First Baptist Church, Hot Springs, Ark. She received Christ as her Savior in her teens and remained faithful throughout the years serving many years as a Sunday School

teacher.

She loved working in her garden and fishing.

Darlene loved her family. It was the highlight of her day to have her family over for fried chicken and apple pie.

Graveside services were Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Oakdale Cemetery with Todd Richardson officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.