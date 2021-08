Graveside services for Ina Josephine Miller, 96, of Cabool, are 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at Oak Dale Cemetery, Houston.

Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

Send an online condolence.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Three Rivers Hospice or Hospice of Care.