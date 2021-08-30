Services for Wanda Hebblethwaite, 80, of Houston, are noon Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Souls Harbor Family Worship.
Visitation is 10:30 a.m. until service time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville.
