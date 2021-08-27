Following a pursuit on several roads involving Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputies on Thursday, an area man faces several charges.

Nathan T. Rodman, 26 of Pomona, was arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies were driving on Highway Y in the Clear Springs area and observed a suspicious person near a cellular phone tower. Deputies attempted to contact the man, who was later identified as Rodman. As deputies approached, he was sitting in a Jeep Renegade SUV.

Rodman fled in his vehicle and deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, Lindsey said, but Rodman failed to yield and a vehicle pursuit ensued covering several county roads and lettered state highways.

Rodman’s vehicle eventually stopped on Chapel Road, Lindsey said, and he attempted to flee on foot but was captured after a short chase.

Items seized by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department in an incident Thursday involving a Pomona man.

Deputies located stolen property in the vehicle, along with a firearm and methamphetamine, Lindsey said. Further investigation revealed that Rodman and an accomplice were attempting to steal wire and metal at the tower site.

Rodman was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from Texas County. A probable cause statement seeking additional charges for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property was to be sent to the Texas County prosecuting attorney.