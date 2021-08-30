The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•Erik D. Peterson, 36, of 10210 Prescott Road in Houston, was issued a citation for stealing on July 21.

A deputy responded to a report of theft at a Highway B residence. A 36-year-old man there told the officer a man, also 36, had swiped several items from around his property and had them in his truck.

The deputy spoke with the suspect at the scene – Peterson – and he reportedly said his truck had broken down at the location and he had found several items lying on the ground that he wanted.

All the items were returned to the owner.

•A 67-year-old man reported on Aug. 13 that a Yamaha ATV valued at $2,000 and a Stihl chainsaw valued at $150 had been stolen from a barn at his Highway AZ property at Willow Springs.

There are no suspects.

•A 75-year-old Cabool woman reported on Aug. 20 that a black 1990 Chevrolet pickup valued at $2,000 had been stolen from her Sergeant Road residence.

The woman told an investigating officer that the truck had been left at the end of the driveway with the keys inside. There are no suspects.

•A 30-year-old Columbia man reported on Aug. 21 that a 2021 Ford F-150 pickup belonging to his 68-year-old father had been stolen from the Mason Bridge River Access on Highway 32 west of Licking.

The man told an investigating deputy that several items were inside the truck (valued at $20,000), including a class ring valued at $575 and a Subaru key valued at $275.

There are no suspects.

Texas County Jail Admissions

Aug. 23

Rebecca Freeman – passing bad checks

Hailey Sims – Miller County hold

Jose Parrs – Department of Corrections hold

James Derubba – Jackson County, Platte County hold

Aug. 24

Jeffery Roberts – speeding (148 in a 65 zone)

Logan Schuster – assault

Aug. 25

Devon A. Eneaves – failure to appear

Sean M. Nelvette – passing bad checks

Jami L. Carmack – stealing

Candace Chilton – robbery

Branden Breednen – stealing

Cassandra M. Stark – possession of controlled substance

Dustin M. Benson – bond surrender

Dennis L. Carr – unlawful possession of firearm

Aug. 26

Levi M. Stiles – non-support

Nathan T. Rodman – felony resisting arrest

Trevor Pippin – Wright County hold

Aug. 27

Baili C. Carter – stealing

Brian S. Gimpel – 48-hour commitment

Chad Hutsell – displaying plates of another

Brett Hall – driving while suspended

Aug. 28

Miguel Anaya – driving without a license

Jonnie M. Johnson – passing bad checks

Aug. 29

Jessica Defoor – failure to appear

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply