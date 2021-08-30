The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•Erik D. Peterson, 36, of 10210 Prescott Road in Houston, was issued a citation for stealing on July 21.

A deputy responded to a report of theft at a Highway B residence. A 36-year-old man there told the officer a man, also 36, had swiped several items from around his property and had them in his truck.

The deputy spoke with the suspect at the scene – Peterson – and he reportedly said his truck had broken down at the location and he had found several items lying on the ground that he wanted.

All the items were returned to the owner.

•A 67-year-old man reported on Aug. 13 that a Yamaha ATV valued at $2,000 and a Stihl chainsaw valued at $150 had been stolen from a barn at his Highway AZ property at Willow Springs.

There are no suspects.

•A 75-year-old Cabool woman reported on Aug. 20 that a black 1990 Chevrolet pickup valued at $2,000 had been stolen from her Sergeant Road residence.

The woman told an investigating officer that the truck had been left at the end of the driveway with the keys inside. There are no suspects.

•A 30-year-old Columbia man reported on Aug. 21 that a 2021 Ford F-150 pickup belonging to his 68-year-old father had been stolen from the Mason Bridge River Access on Highway 32 west of Licking.

The man told an investigating deputy that several items were inside the truck (valued at $20,000), including a class ring valued at $575 and a Subaru key valued at $275.

There are no suspects.