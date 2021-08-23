The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 42-year-old Mountain View woman came to the sheriff’s department on Aug. 6 to report an assault.

The woman told a deputy that she had gone to a 45-year-old Cabool man’s Lebanon Road camper trailer residence to retrieve a dog and some belongings. She said when she sat on a couch, a picture frame containing a diploma fell, and the man proceeded to drag her around the trailer and snap her with a towel.

The woman said she didn’t want to pursue charges, but wanted the incident on file.

A deputy advised her on how to apply for an order of protection.

•Rocky D. Morgan, 40, of 289 E. Highway B at Raymondville, was issued a citation for driving while revoked after a traffic stop on Brushy Creek Road on Aug. 8.

•A deputy responded on Aug. 10 to a report of a physical domestic disturbance at a Peacock Lane residence at Bucyrus.

A 30-year-old woman there told the officer she and a 52-year-old man had gotten into a fight, and she hit him with a metal pipe.

The officer spoke with the man, and he said he had been hit twice with the pipe. The deputy reported observing injuries on the man’s back and left arm that appeared to have been made by the pipe.

The man declined to press charges, and the officer advised both people of the 12-hour rule.

Texas County Jail admissions

Aug. 15

Clinton Reaves – sexual misconduct involving child less the 15 years old

Aug. 16

Vernon H. Briggs – careless and imprudent driving

Amanda M. Houston – fraudulent use of credit card

Wesley Sheehan – unlawful use of weapon

David J. Starr – writ

Justin L. Martin – writ

Genevieve A. Spier – forgery, unlawful receiving of public assistance

Stephan T. Horvath – DWI

The Texas County Jail in Houston. Credit: HOUSTON HERALD

Aug. 17

James H. Hawkins – assault

Christopher Florence – 48-hour commitment

Brittney N. Ocasio – 1-year department of corrections (DOC) sentence

Christopher S. Ewing – DWI, driving while suspended, resisting arrest

Tawnisha M. Dasalla – DOC hold

Randall R. Komm – DOC hold

Aug. 18

Robert Z. Zaritz – assault

Joseph L. Hamby – driving while revoked

Larry Hall – stealing

Aug. 19

Malik D. Walters – unlawful use of weapon, speeding

Roman Bresler – forgery, assault

Aug. 20

Landon Holland – endangering welfare of a child

Eric M. Gallagher – possession of controlled substance

Aug. 21

Shadrach Ferguson – armed criminal action, assault

Aug. 22

Donna M. Hunter – stealing

William Burris – possession of controlled substance, unlawful use of weapon

Aug. 23

Justin Blunkall – assault, property damage