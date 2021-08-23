The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A 42-year-old Mountain View woman came to the sheriff’s department on Aug. 6 to report an assault.
The woman told a deputy that she had gone to a 45-year-old Cabool man’s Lebanon Road camper trailer residence to retrieve a dog and some belongings. She said when she sat on a couch, a picture frame containing a diploma fell, and the man proceeded to drag her around the trailer and snap her with a towel.
The woman said she didn’t want to pursue charges, but wanted the incident on file.
A deputy advised her on how to apply for an order of protection.
•Rocky D. Morgan, 40, of 289 E. Highway B at Raymondville, was issued a citation for driving while revoked after a traffic stop on Brushy Creek Road on Aug. 8.
•A deputy responded on Aug. 10 to a report of a physical domestic disturbance at a Peacock Lane residence at Bucyrus.
A 30-year-old woman there told the officer she and a 52-year-old man had gotten into a fight, and she hit him with a metal pipe.
The officer spoke with the man, and he said he had been hit twice with the pipe. The deputy reported observing injuries on the man’s back and left arm that appeared to have been made by the pipe.
The man declined to press charges, and the officer advised both people of the 12-hour rule.
Texas County Jail admissions
Aug. 15
Clinton Reaves – sexual misconduct involving child less the 15 years old
Aug. 16
Vernon H. Briggs – careless and imprudent driving
Amanda M. Houston – fraudulent use of credit card
Wesley Sheehan – unlawful use of weapon
David J. Starr – writ
Justin L. Martin – writ
Genevieve A. Spier – forgery, unlawful receiving of public assistance
Stephan T. Horvath – DWI
Aug. 17
James H. Hawkins – assault
Christopher Florence – 48-hour commitment
Brittney N. Ocasio – 1-year department of corrections (DOC) sentence
Christopher S. Ewing – DWI, driving while suspended, resisting arrest
Tawnisha M. Dasalla – DOC hold
Randall R. Komm – DOC hold
Aug. 18
Robert Z. Zaritz – assault
Joseph L. Hamby – driving while revoked
Larry Hall – stealing
Aug. 19
Malik D. Walters – unlawful use of weapon, speeding
Roman Bresler – forgery, assault
Aug. 20
Landon Holland – endangering welfare of a child
Eric M. Gallagher – possession of controlled substance
Aug. 21
Shadrach Ferguson – armed criminal action, assault
Aug. 22
Donna M. Hunter – stealing
William Burris – possession of controlled substance, unlawful use of weapon
Aug. 23
Justin Blunkall – assault, property damage