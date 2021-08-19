Clif Smart, president of the Missouri State University System, has announced the opening of a search for the next chancellor of the Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) campus.

Following the 2020 retirement of Dr. Shirley Lawler as chancellor of MSU-WP, Dr. Dennis Lancaster has served as interim chancellor during the COVID-19 crisis.

Dr. Jim Baker, vice president for research and economic development and international programs at the Springfield campus, will lead the search committee.

This will be a national search.

The university is seeking input in the selection of the new chancellor. A survey is available on the search website, WP.MissouriState.edu/ChancellorSearch, for alumni, students, faculty, staff and members of the community to provide input. The survey will remain open until 5 p.m. Aug. 23.

“Selecting a new chancellor who is a fit with the campus and community and has the vision to successfully lead the university requires a group effort,” said Smart. “I hope you will join me in this and actively participate in the selection process.”

Smart will meet with the search committee on Aug. 27 on the West Plains campus. He will provide their charge at that time.

Following the search committee meeting, Smart will host a West Plains Campus/Community Town Hall meeting from 2 to 3 p.m. in Melton Hall Room 112. Based on results from the survey, he will review attributes the campus and community would like to see in the next chancellor. This meeting also will be available via Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84829541668.

The goal is to have a new chancellor selected by the end of the fall 2021 semester.

Input regarding the search can be sent to president@missouristate.edu.