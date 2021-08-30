Donna Jean Connolly, age 54, of Raymondville, Mo., passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Missouri Baptist Medical Hospital, St. Louis, Mo.

Donna was born July 5, 1967, in Washington, Mo. She was a 1984 graduate of Owensville High School. She furthered her education by receiving her Master’s Degree in Math Education in 2010 from the University of Phoenix. She was passionate in sharing her love of math and education and worked as an instructor for the Adult Education and Literacy (AEL). She was also the church secretary at Houston United Methodist Church in Houston, Mo. She worked in the deli at Licking (Mo.) Town and Country. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Donna is survived by her husband, Clinton Connolly of Raymondville, Mo.; her parents, Norma Jean Cason and Don Henderson of Licking, Mo.; daughters Maria (Jess) Lytel, Elizabeth Driskell, Syeria Tomory and Beverly Tomory, all of Knob Noster, Mo., step-daughter Kayla Connolly of Branson, Mo., brothers, Steve Henderson of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Leon Henderson of Licking Mo., several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins

A Memorial Service celebrating her will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Raymondville Community Church with visitation at 9 a.m. until service with Pastor Greg Berglund officiating.

In lieu of flowers, or if unable to attend, cards to Clinton Connolly are encouraged and would be greatly appreciated.

