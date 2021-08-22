CoxHealth said it seeing an alarming number of cases where COVID-19 patients were treating themselves with Ivermectin, a cattle deworming product.

Cox said one doctor was caring for seven different critically ill patients who took Ivermectin at home and not monoclonal antibodies. “For some, it is a choice that may cost them their life,” said CEO Steve Edwards.

The Food and Drug Administrator issued a warning on Saturday. That came one day after Mississippi reported that two-thirds of recent calls to a state poison control center were related to “ingestion of livestock or animal formulations of Ivermectin purchased at livestock supply centers.”

“Taking large doses of this drug is dangerous and can cause serious harm,” the FDA said.