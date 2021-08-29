The “big play” has always been a point of interest at levels of football, and a prime example helped lead to the Houston High School squad’s 30-13 loss to Sarcoxie in the season-opener Friday in Tiger Stadium.

When Houston senior running back Bailey Hurst topped off a 70-yard drive with a rushing touchdown from 2 yards out with 9:11 remaining in the second quarter, the Tigers trailed 12-6.

But the visiting Bears immediately got the 6 points back and led 18-6 when senior Terio Asterio retuned the ensuing kickoff 67 yards for a touchdown.

After the Tigers turned the ball over with a fumble at the Sarcoxie 20-yard line with about 5 minutes to go in the first half, the Bears quickly moved the ball on the ground and then struck again with a 3-yard touchdown run by senior Drake Acheson with 3:52 left.

After Sarcoxie and led 24-6 at the break, the two teams each scored once in the second half.

Houston linebackers Anthony Carroll (22) and Bailey Hurst bear down on Sarcoxie quarterback Jaron Malotte during the season-opening game for both teams Friday in Tiger Stadium. DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

Houston’s second TD came after sophomore defensive back John Kimrey recovered a fumble with about 24 seconds left in the contest to give the Tigers one last possession at the Sarcoxie 40-yard line. On the next play, Hurst scampered 40 yards into the end zone. Kimrey then converted a point-after kick and the final score was set (it was the game’s only successful points after a touchdown).

Houston appeared to have scored first in the game, as junior Dakota James returned a punt 65 yards into the end zone at the 10:17 mark of the first quarter, but the play was called back on a clipping call.

The Tigers’ offense also came up empty with the ball inside the Bears’ 10-yard line with time running down in the first half, and turned the ball over on downs at the Sarcoxie 1-yard line late in the fourth quarter thanks to a successful goal line stand by the Bears’ defense.

Houston’s first TD followed a nicely-executed trick play, when sophomore quarterback Wyatt Hughes completed a 10-yard pass to wide receiver Kimrey near the right sideline and Kimrey lateraled the ball to senior running back Nathaniel Garnica, who took it to the Bears’ 37 for a 31-yard gain.

Senior Night activities took place prior to the game, recognizing HHS seniors in fall sports, cheerleading and band.

Next up for the Tigers is a home game Friday against St. James.