The Texas County Health Department on Wednesday reported 50 positive COVID-19 cases and three deaths since Saturday in Texas County.

Of the 50 positive cases, four had received vaccinations.

There are 67 in isolation at home and five hospitalized.

With the recent deaths, there have been 34 fatalities due to the virus, the health department said.

Of the 2,525 positive cases since the pandemic began, 44 reported they had been vaccinated. Only two were hospitalized.