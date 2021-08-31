The Houston Education Foundation recently donated $2,861.54 to the Houston School District band program, via funds provided by Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association.

Holding the ceremonial check are Houston Schools band director Sam Van Dielen, right, and Paul Smelzer of Intercounty. The funds were used to purchase new drum carriers for the Tiger Pride Marching Band.

At right is Houston high School principal Dr. Justin Copley and at right is Houston Middle School principal Amanda Munson. Students wearing battery section gear are, from left, Chris Swallow, Will McNutt, Paul Kimrey, Bryson Frisbee and drum captain Red Cope. In back are HEF members, from left, Ross Richardson, Dan Adey, Kathy Hutcheson, Chris Honeycutt, Joe Richardson and Reese Bucher.