Based on guidelines set by the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA), the first day of official practice for Houston High School’s fall sports teams is Monday (Aug. 9).

The Tigers football team will get a jump start on the season by literally beginning as soon as possible, as head coach Eric Sloan and company will begin their initial practice at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

The team’s annual scrimmage and Pig Roast hosted by the Houston Varsity Club is set for Saturday, Aug. 14 at Tiger Stadium. Food will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m., with pulled pork sandwiches and “all the fixin’s” available for $8 per person. The intrasquad scrimmage will begin at 7 p.m., with free admission.

The HHS volleyball team will also get rolling on Monday, and the program’s annual scrimmage is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, in Hiett Gymnasium. Head coach Loran Richardson said the admission fee will be a “bottled water and gum.”