The Houston Middle School football program will begin preseason practice on Monday, Aug. 16.

Head coach Todd McKinney said the first session will go from 3:30 to 5:45 p.m., and that players should report to the Big Red building and must have a current physical to participate.

“Please get one scheduled as quickly as possible if you haven’t already done so,” McKinney said.

Players need to wear shorts, a T-shirt and football cleats or tennis shoes. Players will also need to bring their own water bottle or other drink to each practice during the season.