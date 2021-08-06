Houston resident Jackie Smith, center, recorded a hole-in-one Monday, Aug. 2, at Wedgewood Country Club in Mountain Grove. Smith aced the par 3 fifth hole 5 using a five iron during ladies league. She was playing in a foursome with Jeanette Hale of Mountain Grove, left, Donna Jones of Cabool, right, and Alicia Biffle of Mountain Grove, not pictured.

