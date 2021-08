The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Lydia R. Hulse, 20, of 14110 Suzan Drive in Bucyrus, was issued a citation for improper lane usage after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 63 at about 5:30 p.m. July 26.

•Jonathan L. Jentsch, 20, of 125 Kelley St. in Raymondville, was issued a citation for careless and imprudent driving after a traffic stop on Highway B at about 11 p.m. July 25.