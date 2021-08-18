Revenue from sales taxes collected by Houston merchants showed strength during the latest monthly distribution, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The tally from a one-cent general sales tax totaled $72,391 for the month, a jump of about 17 percent from the same period a year ago. For the first seven months of the year, $524,764 has been collected. That’s an increase of about 14 percent from the same period in 2020.

Retailers also collect a one-cent sales tax for police, fire and parks purposes. It has generated $503,463 for the year, up about 15 percent from the prior year.

A quarter-cent sales tax for utility work totals about $126,122 for the year, up $15,187 from 2020. Another quarter-cent sales tax for streets and sidewalks tallies the same.

For the year, $64,703 has been collected from sales tax on out-of-state internet orders. That’s up $10,152 from last year.