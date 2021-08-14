The Houston Senior Center is preparing for its annual walk-a-thon on Thursday, Sept. 23, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. and the walk starting at 9:30 a.m.

Letters were sent asking for sponsorship or donations. Seniors will collect pledges and participate in the walk-a-thon.

The goal is $5,000 for the center’s congregate and homebound delivered meals programs, services, activities and programs

One mile, three mile and 90 yard routes have been mapped out, starting and finishing at the Houston Senior Center, 301 S. Grand Ave. Prizes and awards will be given.

The Houston Senior Center handled approximately 45,000 homebound and congregate meals last year. It services Houston and surrounding communities of Raymondville, Licking, Plato, Success and Roby.

The center’s widening reach has increased the number of meals and manhours it takes to provide meals to seniors in the area. These meals provide nutrition and are one way of helping individuals remain in their own homes despite problems of aging, disability or illness.

Recipients of homebound meals are part of an age group that is rapidly growing in numbers and it should be recognized that increased human and financial resources are required to meet the need for homebound meals, said Administrator Bernadine Hohlt. The number of people turning 60 who could benefit from services is continuing to grow while funding for these programs and services has not been increased since 2010.

For more information, to receive a pledge form, make a donation or volunteer to work, call 417-967-4119 and talk with Hohlt.